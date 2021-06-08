Coroner identifies man killed after gravel truck overturns

California Highway Patrol officers investigate after a gravel truck crashed into a ditch on Sierra Highway on Monday, June 7, 2021. Courtesy of Oscar Sol
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Aristeo Limon Jr., 52, of Azusa, as the man killed in a solo-vehicle crash Monday. 

California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a traffic collision shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Davenport Road in Canyon Country, according to Officer Peter Nicholson. 

Upon arrival, CHP officers found that a 54,000-pound, four-axle gravel truck had driven into a ditch and overturned, and Limon was pronounced dead at the scene, Nicholson added. 

