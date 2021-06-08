Coroner identifies man killed after gravel truck overturns

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Aristeo Limon Jr., 52, of Azusa, as the man killed in a solo-vehicle crash Monday.

California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a traffic collision shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Davenport Road in Canyon Country, according to Officer Peter Nicholson.

Upon arrival, CHP officers found that a 54,000-pound, four-axle gravel truck had driven into a ditch and overturned, and Limon was pronounced dead at the scene, Nicholson added.