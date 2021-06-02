Coroner identifies men killed in fire station shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies and L.A. County Fire personnel stage in front of Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce following a deadly shooting on Tuesday, 060121. Dan Watson/The Signal
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office identified Wednesday morning the man killed at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce as Santa Clarita resident Tory Carlon. 

Carlon, 44, was pronounced dead Tuesday at 11:17 a.m. at the station. 

The coroner has scheduled an examination of Carlon’s body for Wednesday, according to Sarah Ardalani, the coroner department’s public information officer. 

The identity of a second man found dead at a home in the 2600 block of Bent Spur Drive in Acton has not been released by the coroner as of Wednesday morning. 

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the home at 2:40 p.m. An examination is pending, according to Ardalani. 

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

