Coroner identifies men killed in fire station shooting

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office identified Wednesday morning the man killed at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce as Santa Clarita resident Tory Carlon.

Carlon, 44, was pronounced dead Tuesday at 11:17 a.m. at the station.

The coroner has scheduled an examination of Carlon’s body for Wednesday, according to Sarah Ardalani, the coroner department’s public information officer.

The identity of a second man found dead at a home in the 2600 block of Bent Spur Drive in Acton has not been released by the coroner as of Wednesday morning.

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the home at 2:40 p.m. An examination is pending, according to Ardalani.