Crime Impact Team arrests Plum Canyon man on suspicion of assault, criminal threats

A Plum Canyon man is being held on suspicion of assault, battery and criminal threats at Twin Towers Correctional Facility after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigated allegations that he was harassing his neighbors.

Residents of the Plum Canyon neighborhood had filed several concerns with deputies over a neighbor who allegedly was harassing residents as they walked to the pool, walked their dogs or even just checking the mail, according to station officials.

The behavior reportedly worsened last month, when a neighbor alleged Michael Vachon, 58, was yelling at someone. The person had asked Vachon to stop and Vachon went into his home and came back with a handsaw, according to Sgt. Brian Shreves of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to the scene and were able to detain the suspect as detectives with the station’s Crime Impact Team filed for a search warrant in order to find the saw.

Vachon was arrested around 1 p.m. May 17 and later charged with assault, battery and criminal threats by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Vachon is due in court Friday for a hearing. He’s being held in lieu of $105,000 bail.