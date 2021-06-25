Crypto Trading Made Easy via Crypto Trading Apps

Nowadays pretty much everyone is interested in the crypto regardless if it’s Bitcoin, Ehtereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Dogecoin, or any other one. People are looking to trade since these cryptocurrencies bring in a lot of benefits to users. With that being said, it’s no wonder why so people are chaining the way they look at money.

Anonymity and therefore security are some of the benefits crypto users enjoy. That’s because a username and a password are the only things they need to access their digital currencies. The password is a private key which they can use to access their assets. It’s made up of 16 digits and approves any transaction that the user makes.

When it comes to transactions, the user can buy goods and services online from vendors that support crypto as a payment method. Then they can also exchange their crypto for fiat currencies as well as other digital currencies at online exchanges. Users can conduct transactions via the public key which they can share with the vendors as well as other users.

Among these benefits, the profit potential stands tall which is why lots of people are looking to get into cryptocurrencies. Naturally, they’ll need to learn how to trade before they do so. With that said, they can thank the gaming industry for producing a bunch of different crypto games.

Some of them are symbol matching games while others are trading card games. Among them, you’ll find a bunch of trading simulator apps that players can enjoy on both computers and mobile devices. However, if you’re not in the mood to learn anything then you can always go for trading platforms. In other words, trading platforms like the Yap Pay app can do the trading for you.

You can read more about it on their official website. This platform lets you put your input as a user and it combines that data with an algorithm and makes the trading decisions for you. That’s the reason why you’ll need an account and a small deposit if you’re looking to use it. Don’t worry as you’ll have ample training with tutorials and a demo account. Then it’s off to a live session.

If you’re looking to learn crypto trading on the other hand, then here are some apps that can teach you how to do so:

CoinMarketGame

Unlike some trading simulator games, CoinMarketGame focuses on several popular cryptocurrencies and lets you master the buying and selling aspects of crypto trading. A virtual market and real players await you to help you sharpen your trading skills.

Niffler

If you’re looking for an app that will teach you all the aspects of crypto trading, then Niffler is the app for you. Besides the buying and selling aspects, it will also teach you how to go long, short a position, using leverage, and much more. The more time you spend with Niffler the better you’ll become and you’ll earn progression badges. Once you have enough experience you’ll get the Verified status and you’ll be able to advise new players in the game and help them sharpen their skills.

Altcoin Fantasy

This is an app that focuses on market analysis as well as the buying and selling elements of crypto trading. Besides this, you’ll also get to take part in various competitions that this game offers. If you happen to be at the top, then your skills will be rewarded with a certain amount of the cryptocurrency you prefer.

Conclusion

These are only some of the trading simulator apps you’ll come across. You’ll also come across multiple digital currencies online and you’ll do well to see their pros and cons before you decide to stick to one or more of them.