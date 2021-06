Sheriff’s deputies responded to a robbery by force Saturday morning at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received the call at 10:50 a.m., according to Deputy Jose Gomez. The suspect is currently unknown.

“They’re still working on their investigation,” said Gomez, noting they did not have any additional information as of 11:20 a.m.