Deputies respond to reported robbery

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to a reported robbery on Monday, June 7, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a robbery near a bank Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road around 3 p.m., according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.

The suspects reportedly stole personal property belonging to the victim, including a Rolex watch, according to station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

The Chase bank was reportedly closed following the incident as deputies interviewed a couple of witnesses inside.

Sgt. Diego Andrade said multiple units were at the scene as of 3:30 p.m. conducting an investigation.

While employees at the restaurant next door had not seen anything, they said law enforcement had told them that the suspect had left the scene and not to be worried.

The suspects reportedly fled in a Toyota Highlander and remained outstanding as of 4 p.m., Arriaga said.

No further information was available as of the publication of this story.

