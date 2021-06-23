Dog shot in Acton shooting

A dog was shot in Acton on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The shooting was first reported at approximately 1 p.m. on Valley Sage Road in Acton.

“An animal got shot,” said Lt. Joshua Bardon, the watch commander at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, later adding that it is confirmed to have been a dog that was involved.

Information on the shooter was not yet officially confirmed and the status of the animal remains in question as of the publication of this article.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.