Estranged husband gets 34.5 years for Michelle Dorsey’s murder

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge Monday sentenced Matthew “James” Dorsey to 34.5 years in state prison for the stabbing murder of his estranged wife, Michelle Dorsey.

All eight speakers, friends and members of the Dorsey family, requested a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the man who pleaded no contest to the charges last month.

Judge Cynthia Ulfig ultimately passed down the sentence with the possibility of parole, which she gave with reluctance, while reminding the court the recommendations were guided by District Attorney George Gascón’s special directives.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as available.