Firefighters respond to commercial fire

Firefighters made quick work of a commercial building fire at one of the William S. Hart Union High School District offices Tuesday.

The incident was reported on the 21400 block of Centre Pointe Parkway shortly before 5 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed there was an active fire in the building, Peters said.

Firefighters were seen using hand tools to gain access to the blaze through the roof, as black smoke billowed.

Firefighters work a commercial building fire from the roof as smoke billows on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

While a majority of flames were knocked down by 5:20 p.m., firefighters were still inside doing a secondary search of the building to check for victims, Peters added.

“There are a couple of people unaccounted for, so they’re checking the building to make sure there’s no victims inside,” Peters said.

Firefighters had cleared the scene with no victims found by 5:45 p.m., Peters added.