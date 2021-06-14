Firefighters work to extinguish structure fire at mobile home park

A kitchen fire in a mobile home off Soledad Canyon Road on Monday resulted in a first-alarm response from firefighters.
The call of the kitchen fire was first reported at 8:25 a.m. on the 21400 block of Tumbleweed Way, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“One-story, single-family dwelling and it is reported to be a kitchen fire,” said Sims.
At 8:39 a.m., officials had been working to knock down the blaze and reported that the initial blaze had spread to the nearby grass.
No injuries have yet been reported as of the publication of this story.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.