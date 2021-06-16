Homicide detectives investigating body found under Canyon Country overpass

A body was found under the Soledad Canyon Road overpass in Canyon Country on Tuesday, prompting a call to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives.

Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station await LASD Homicide Bureau detectives at a scene in Canyon Country where a body was found Tuesday. Caleb Lunetta / The Signal

At approximately 5 p.m., officials from the L.A. County Fire Department received a call from the Sheriff’s Department regarding a report that a possible medical emergency was underway near the corner of Camp Plenty and Soledad Canyon roads.

“There was someone under the overpass in the wash,” said Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Fire Department, who added that no one was transported to the hospital after paramedics arrived on the scene.

Crime scene tape can be seen blocking off the middle supports for the Soledad Canyon Road bridge. A body of a woman was reportedly found in the creek bed Tuesday night. Caleb Lunetta / The Signal

Sheriff’s Sgt. Nelson Rios confirmed Tuesday evening the body was a woman found under the Soledad overpass, but said he couldn’t confirm any further details, citing an active investigation.

Homicide detectives, as of 6:30 p.m., were heading to the scene to conduct an investigation, Rios said.

Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigate a scene in Canyon Country where a body was found Tuesday. Caleb Lunetta / The Signal.

The bike path that runs under the Soledad Canyon Road overpass was closed off to thru-traffic as deputies continued to investigate the scene as of 7:30 p.m.

Crime scene tape could also be seen running between the supports on the bridge, cordoning off that part of the Santa Clara riverbed.

No other victims or bodies had been reported as of the publication of this article. The cause of death for the woman remained under investigation.