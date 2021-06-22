How To Defend Against Criminal Charges After Moving To Another State

Facing criminal charges after having just moved can be a scary experience when you’re unfamiliar with the laws. Whatever the situation, make sure to exercise your right to remain silent and get in touch with a Maryland sexual assault lawyer who can build an effective defense strategy. The most critical factor to keep in mind is that the courts and police have jurisdiction in the location where the incident has occurred. Even though you may have moved to another state, you have to appear for hearings in the state where the charges have been filed against you.

You’ll Travel To the Court Where Your Case Is Heard

Even though you’ve moved to another state, you’re expected to attend court hearings on schedule. Facing criminal charges in a different location can be challenging since you’ll want to participate in the investigation being conducted by your defense lawyers. They may want additional evidence and ask questions about the incident.

Most importantly, you’ll incur the expenses of traveling back and forth between the two locations and find it hard to keep up with your personal and professional routine. With the assistance of your attorney, you can post bail. The amount will be refunded as long as you appear in court per schedule. However, check with the state laws for regulations regarding traveling out of the state before the charges are dropped or resolved. Typically, the circumstances of the charges may influence being allowed to travel.

Ignoring the Charges Is Not a Wise Option

If you’re being prosecuted for sexual crimes, ignoring them is never a wise option. Some states may permit the prosecution to extend the time frame for when the charges can be prosecuted. Further, the Constitution requires that all states and territories apprehend suspects and send them back to the state where the crime was committed. This process is called extradition.

Sexual Assault Charges Appear on a Permanent Record

﻿Do keep in mind that sexual assault charges can appear on your permanent record and are accessible by schools, law enforcement officers, and government officials. Even with a dismissal of charges, it can affect your chances of getting future employment, loans, driving licenses, and credit approvals since the public record is available. Anyone requesting your record can acquire it, but with your written consent. Not providing consent could work against your favor. Getting experienced legal counsel can help you build a robust defense so you can refute the charges.

You Can Get Local Representation for Misdemeanor Charges

If you’re residing in another state, you can hire an attorney to represent you for hearings in the state where the charges are filed. However, that’s permitted only in the case of misdemeanor charges. Your attorney will provide you with advice regarding the cases when you need to be present in person for hearings.

When you face criminal charges in another state, it is best to retain legal counsel in the state where the offense is filed and get advice on how to deal with the situation.