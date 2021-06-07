Major Impact Theater hosts drive-in fundraiser

Major Impact Theater is hosting Red Light Under the Stars, a drive-in event to fundraise for the nonprofit this month.

The nonprofit theater troupe strives to give adults with disabilities the opportunity to creatively express themselves, and their creativity is set to be showcased during the fundraiser.

“This is our first in-person event since February 2020,” said Courtney Andrews, an administrative assistant for the nonprofit. “We are so excited to share this evening with our actors, families and community supporters.”

Actors, families and community members are invited to attend the event, set to feature bingo, a parade of actors, awards presentation and the premiere of the troupe’s latest Zoom production, “The Red Light in the Doorway.”

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions and limited parking, pre-registration is required for this event.

Red Light Under the Stars is scheduled to begin with bingo at 7:30 p.m. June 19, followed by the parade and awards at 8:15 p.m. and “The Red Light in the Doorway” premiere at 8:50 p.m. at Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. For more information, visit majorimpacttheater.org.