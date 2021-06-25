Man arrested on suspicion of fleeing from deputies on motorcycle has been arrested 6 times since 2020

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest records indicate that a man who had been arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fleeing from deputies on a motorcycle, as well as a slew of other charges, had been arrested six times since February 2020.

The incident was first reported at approximately 10:20 a.m. after deputies with the Crime Impact Team, conducting a surveillance operation near American Beauty Drive and Sierra Highway, reported seeing a suspect who had multiple outstanding warrants.

“As deputies attempted to contact the suspect, he attempted to flee on his motorcycle, which resulted in him crashing into a parked vehicle,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The suspect then proceeded to flee on foot from deputies.

“During a brief foot pursuit, deputies lost sight of the suspect and a containment was set up. During a search for the suspect, deputies located him and apprehended him without incident on Sundowner Way.”

Arriaga said deputies then searched his property, and reported finding a taser, drug paraphernalia, a California driver’s license not named to the suspect and a canister of pepper spray. They believe the suspect, Justin Furlong, 29, of Canyon Country, was under the influence of narcotics, she said.

“During the investigation, deputies also contacted the suspect’s girlfriend … who was present at the time of the incident, and learned she had been willfully harboring the suspect at her residence,” said Arriaga. “She was arrested for harboring a known fugitive.”

Furlong was ultimately arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of pepper spray/tear gas, felon in possession of a stun gun, driving under the influence of narcotics, hit and run, misappropriation of lost property, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.