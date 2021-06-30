NBA play-offs: Home advantage the key as four chase Finals place

The 2020/21 NBA campaign is coming nicely to the boil, with four teams still in the running to clinch this season’s title.

Phoenix Suns lead Los Angeles Clippers 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals, while the Eastern Conference battle between Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks is tied at 2-2.

According to NBA lines site Betway, the Suns and Bucks are the most likely teams to reach the NBA Finals as they have home advantage in their series.

Read on as we take a closer look at each team and assess their chances of progressing to the biggest series in basketball.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns finished second in the Western Conference and will have home advantage if they can secure a place in the Finals.

They posted a 27-9 home record during the regular season and have since won six of their outings in Phoenix during the play-offs.

However, their 116-102 defeat in Game 5 has thrown a spanner in the works, giving the Clippers the chance to tie the series in the sixth game.

Despite that defeat the Suns will fancy their chances of getting the victory they need to secure a place in the championship series.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers raised plenty of eyebrows when they fielded a weakened team in their final two games of the regular season.

They lost back-to-back games against teams with a combined 39-104 record and subsequently dropped to the number four seed in the Western Conference.

The move allowed them to avoid playing defending champions Los Angeles Lakers, who were then dumped out of the post-season by the Suns.

Their decision may yet prove to be sensible, although they will not find it easy to recover from a 3-2 deficit against the Suns.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks were the favourites to win the title, but a 110-88 defeat against the Hawks in Game 4 of their series has thrown a cat amongst the pigeons.

An injury to star man Giannis Antetokounmpo may end up being a turning point, although the Bucks will hope that home advantage will tip the scales in their favour.

They have posted a 32-11 home record during the regular season and play-offs combined, highlighting how strong they are in Milwaukee.

With two of the possible three remaining games scheduled to be played at home, the Bucks will have no one to blame but themselves if they fail to progress to the Finals.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks’ victory over the Bucks handed them a lifeline in the series and they will now believe that momentum has swung in their direction.

Their form on the road during the play-offs has been impressive, with the team winning six of their nine outings to date.

They triumphed 116-113 in Milwaukee in the first game of the series to demonstrate their ability to beat the Bucks on their home court.

The Hawks are still outsiders with the bookmakers to progress to the Finals, but a win in Game 5 would turn the series on its head.

Source: NBA picks site Betway.