Phone, cash reportedly taken from child in suspected Newhall robbery

A phone and a few hundred dollars in cash were reportedly taken from a child in a Newhall robbery that ended in the suspect’s arrest on Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The robbery was first reported shortly before 7 p.m. near Valle Del Oro.

“(The suspect) stole a 12-year-old’s cell phone and $200 cash,” said Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “A person matching the description has been detained and the investigation remains ongoing.”

According to Royal, the alleged robber is suspected of having pointed some kind of firearm at the child.

“It would appear to be a firearm, at which point the child handed over the phone and money,” said Royal.