Report shows local water quality surpasses state and federal standards

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency released its annual water quality report this week. This year’s report shows that customers continued to receive water that meets or surpasses rigorous state and federal drinking water compliance standards in 2020.

“This past year has brought all of us challenges and uncertainty. One thing our customers can rely on is that our team of essential workers continues to provide our community with clean, safe water they can trust,” SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone said in a prepared statement.

The annual report is required by the state water board’s Division of Drinking Water and provides a snapshot of local water quality supplies in the SCV, details on where the agency’s water comes from, what it contains and how it compares to strict federal and state standards.

Before reaching the tap, the agency’s water supply must withstand rounds of treatment and monitoring. SCV Water performs more than 20,000 tests per year to ensure a safe water supply for its customers.

The full report is available in both English and Spanish at https://yourscvwater.com/water-quality/. Water customers will receive a bill notice no later than June 30 notifying them that the report is available. Customers can also request a hard copy in either language at 661-294-0828 or [email protected]