Saugus man accused of possessing child pornography was reported by national organization

A Saugus man arrested on suspicion of possessing obscene matter depicting a minor was reportedly discovered after a national organization specializing in these types of crimes reported his alleged internet activity to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The LASD Human Trafficking Bureau said it received a report last month from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, that an internet service provider had detected illegal activity on a computer in the Saugus area.

According to its website, NCMEC is in part funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, and since its creation in 1998, the organization’s Cyber Tipline has received 82 million reports and identified nearly 19,100 victims.

“Someone had uploaded a picture of child porn or sexual material involving a child,” said Lt. Daniel Stanley of the Human Trafficking Bureau. “It ultimately led to a search warrant back on May 4 at a residence in Saugus.”

According to LASD booking logs, the suspect, Eui Duk Yun, 31, had his home on the 27000 block of Rio Pecos Drive searched by law enforcement and a handful of pieces of evidence recovered from his home.

“As a result (of the investigation), we arrested Mr. Yun,” said Stanley. He added that not a lot of information was presently available as to who the victims were.

However, Yun was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on June 24. He was released later that same day on a citation.