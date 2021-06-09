Supes approve motion to establish permanent options for outdoor dining

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors directed staff Tuesday to develop countywide guidelines for permanent outdoor-dining options.

The motion, authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, impacts public spaces where restaurants have set up temporary outdoor dining, including public sidewalks, alleys, rights of way and parking facilities.

Restaurants participating in the county’s temporary outdoor dining program, which was created last summer, will have a path to transition into a permanent outdoor dining program, under a plan that would be drawn up as part of Barger’s motion.

The plan will outline how the county can assist restaurant owners to identify suitable new locations, according to a statement released by Barger’s office Tuesday.

“We should make every effort to ensure this program becomes a permanent option for eateries throughout the region. This is a valuable resource for the restaurant and hospitality industry, which was devastatingly impacted by the COVID-19 closures,” Barger said in a prepared statement.

The Board of Supervisors also approved a motion supporting two pieces of state legislation — Senate Bill 314 and Assembly Bill 61 — to help “transition current outdoor dining into permanent spaces and to identify new locations for outdoor dining.”

“As we head into Los Angeles County’s beloved and infamous summer months, let’s all enjoy the beautiful weather outdoors while supporting our local restaurants,” Barger said.

City of Santa Clarita officials said Friday that the city would end its temporary outdoor-dining program once the state increased guidelines for indoor capacity at restaurants to 100%, which has been widely expected to happen with the planned “full” statewide reopening on June 15. However, city officials said Monday they will not abruptly close temporary outdoor dining at local restaurants on June 15, and the city will continue to assess health orders and develop a plan accordingly.