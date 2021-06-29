Teen arrested on suspicion of DUI, causing a crash

A 16-year-old girl was arrested in Newhall on suspicion of causing a traffic collision while drunk and sending two people to the hospital.

The report of the collision on Railroad Avenue, just south of Drayton Avenue in Newhall, came at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

“Deputies contacted a female juvenile, 16 years old, driver of one of the vehicles involved and observed signs and symptoms similar to someone under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Field sobriety tests were conducted and it was determined she was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.”

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, Arriaga said.

The two occupants of the secondary vehicle were transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.