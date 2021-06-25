The Best Gaming Accessories 2021

Video games are games people play on electronic devices. These include dedicated handheld gaming devices, such as Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation Vita. People also play video games on smartphones, tablets, gaming computers, and gaming consoles.

The gaming industry generates over a hundred billion U.S. dollars in revenue each year, which has prompted product developers to develop gaming merchandise and enticed software developers to launch gaming companies to capitalize on the interest in gaming. However, with so many brands, it can be hard to know which gaming accessories to buy. Read on to examine some of the best gaming accessories on the market today.

Gaming Keyboards

When you’re shopping for the best gaming keyboard, consider how a keyboard’s design and functions affect your gameplay. For example, mechanical keyboards can increase your response times during gameplay because you don’t have to push the key down completely to get the keyboard to register the stroke. Gamers can also choose between full-size keyboards, tenkeyless (TKL) keyboards, and 60 percent keyboards. Tenkeyless keyboards omit the number pad on the side of the keyboard, but users still have arrow and function keys. The number pad, arrow keys, and function keys are omitted from 60 percent keyboards, offering a gaming keyboard for gamers who have limited space.

Superior gaming keyboards often include RGB lighting to suit the gamer’s aesthetic. Some of the top gaming keyboards today include the Razer Huntsman, Corsair K95 RGB Platinum, Ducky One 2 Mini Mecha, Ducky One 2 RGB TKL, and Steelseries Apex 3 keyboards. Some keyboards, such as the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum, have a detachable wrist rest for support during gameplay, which can help you prevent carpal tunnel syndrome. Wrist rests support your rest, reducing strain on the muscles in your forearm. It’s possible to find an excellent gaming keyboard for less than $65, but you can also pay three times that price for a high-end gaming keyboard.

Gaming Mouse

Although many gaming mice come with RGB lighting, your focus should be on function when choosing a suitable gaming mouse. For example, you may prefer a mouse with more buttons because you’ll be able to customize the mouse to suit your needs during gameplay. You can also choose a heavier or lighter gaming mouse, and your preference may be based on the type of games you play. For example, a heavier mouse is more stable, making it preferable to those who enjoy first-person shooter (FPS) games such as Halo and Call of Duty.

Some of the best gaming mice on the market today include the Logitech G502 Lightspeed, Razer Deathadder V2, Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE, and SteelSeries Rival 3 gaming mice.

Mouse Pads

Having a superior gaming mouse helps, but you need to supplement your mouse with the right mouse pad. Mousepads ensure smooth gameplay. You may or may not want a mouse pad with lots of friction, depending on the types of games you play. Instead, you can opt for a mouse pad with USB ports to connect your mouse to your mouse pad. Some mousepads have built-in wrist rests, which can prevent strain during gameplay. Plus, although there’s no practical advantage for your gaming performance, some mouse pads have RGB lighting, which may be worth the investment if you stream your gameplay and want your equipment to support your gaming aesthetic.

Gaming Headsets

Gaming headsets enable you to hear audio prompts during gameplay and communicate with viewers or other gamers. Find a gaming headset that’s durable and comfortable. Wearing a headset with uncomfortable earpieces can undermine your ability to play games for extended periods. You can opt for headsets with surround sound and may also opt to use a headset that connects to your computer via Bluetooth or a USB Dongle. If you opt for a headset that’s wired, you won’t have to worry about battery life or recharging your headset, but you will have to deal with cord management.

There are several accessories you can use to elevate your gaming experience. Some accessories will improve your performance during gameplay, such as mechanical keyboards that increase response times. You can also choose a keyboard, and mouse pad with wrist rests to protect your forearm from strain during gameplay. Other critical accessories you should consider purchasing include a gaming mouse and a gaming headset. Explore our blogs for updated information on health, business, technology, and more.