Vehicle weaves in and out of traffic while law enforcement pursues

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies called off a pursuit that proceeded down the Old Road and headed into the Valencia Industrial Complex, weaving in and out of incoming traffic on Friday.

The call came in at approximately 4 p.m. that what appeared to be a drunk driver was veering in and out of traffic near The Old Road and heading north.

“I heard he was weaving in between lanes and then he went into oncoming traffic,” said Lt. Lt. Jonathan Hoyt.

According to Hoyt, the danger in both the speed — which reached upwards of 75 miles per hour on surface streets near the business park — and the erratic driving in and out of oncoming traffic resulted in the pursuit being canceled.

No suspect had yet been taken into custody as of the publication of this story.