West Ranch girls lacrosse leads way in Foothill League season

By Ryan Menzie

For The Signal

The West Ranch Wildcats led the way in the four-team girls lacrosse Foothill League competition in 2021, finishing with a 7-1 record and the league title.

Wildcats head coach Leesa Chelminiak loved the way her team played and considers it one of the best teams she has ever coached. Chelminiak is confident the team can make a deep run next season.

“It was a successful season considering we were very limited with the number of games we played,” said Chelminiak. “It feels phenomenal to have the opportunity to have coached some of the best players I have ever been around. I’m just very proud of them and very happy for them.”

The Wildcats also featured league MVP Sabrina Forbes, a senior who had a record-breaking pandemic-shortened season. Forbes earned the school record for most goals in one game, scoring 11 against Hart High. She expressed gratitude to her coaches and the team when reflecting on the honor.

“It was really cool winning the MVP, especially knowing there were so many other good players on the team,” said Forbes. “Coach Leesa always preached to us to be confident in ourselves and that we are all on the varsity team for a reason. The coaching staff played a huge role in our team’s success.”

The Wildcats’ season was capped off with four players making first-team all-league and four players making the second team. The first team was highlighted with seniors Katalina Ortiz, Sofie Shin, Abi Jin and sophomore Geneva Milch-Cesoni.

The Valencia Vikings finished second in the league, with a league record of 5-1, 6-2 overall. The Vikings were led by Defensive Player of the Year Bree Weber and head coach Tim Weber. The Vikings also had four players on the all-league first team: junior Trinity Custodia, and seniors Sydney Malinowski, Kayla Cervantes and Crystal Narciso.

The Saugus Centurions finished with three players on the all-league first team: sophomores Kaitlyn Catalano and Alexa Olsen and junior Kaitlyn Dawkins. The Hart Indians rounded out the list of all-league first-team players with junior Chloe Zundel.