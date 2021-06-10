West Ranch student Emily Doi awarded Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship

ASSE International has announced that Emily Doi, a high school student from Valencia, is one of 250 American high school students from across the United States to be awarded the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year. Conditions permitting, students will be travelling from August 2021 to June 2022. CBYX is a bilateral exchange program cosponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag (Parliament).

Since 1983, the U.S. Congress and German Bundestag have funded the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship Program to help prepare ambitious young people for a global future. The CBYX program has enabled more than 27,000 students to expand their global perspectives and make new friends. CBYX students are youth ambassadors of the United States, sharing their life and culture with their German hosts and building greater understanding of the United States and its diversity.

As a CBYX scholarship recipient, Doi will experience German life firsthand by living with a host family and attending a German high school. During the program, conditions permitting, students will also have the opportunity to meet with both U.S. congressional representatives and German Bundestag members.

Each year, as a U.S. Department of State partner, ASSE International awards the fully funded CBYX scholarship to 50 high-achieving high school students from 10 states, allowing youth from a diverse array of communities to participate in a full cultural immersion experience.

When Doi leaves for Germany in the summer of 2021, there will also be a group of German CBYX scholarship students arriving to live with American host families while attending high school in the USA. Students and families interested in receiving more information about hosting a Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship winner from Germany can call 1-800-333-3802 or visit ASSE’s website at www.asse.com.