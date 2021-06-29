Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI with child as a passenger

A woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence after she was reportedly found driving two times over the legal limit with a child as one of her passengers, sheriff’s officials said.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a possible drunk driver on the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard.

“It was reported a male adult and female adult, with a 4-year-old juvenile, were attempting to leave the location,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Upon arrival, deputies conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle description.”

A woman is given a sobriety test after deputies believed she was under the influence of alcohol while driving in Valencia this weekend. Photo courtesy of Austin Dave

The traffic stop, which took place in the parking lot in front of The Canyon at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, led to deputies believing the woman was under the influence of alcohol.

“The deputy conducted a field sobriety test on the female and confirmed she was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage with a (blood alcohol content) twice the legal limit,” said Arriaga. “Deputies arrested the female for child endangerment due to the fact the child was in the vehicle at the time the suspect was driving, as well as driving under the influence and driving under the influence with a (blood alcohol content) over 0.08%.”

The woman, who identified herself as a 33-year-old Sun Valley resident and an LAUSD employee, was booked on the felony allegations at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

She was released on bond later that same day.