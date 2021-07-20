20 Sites to Buy Kratom Online Wholesale & Reviews

Kratom is a tropical tree that is native to south-eastern Asia. The leaves of this tree are used as medicine and also as a herbal drug in many cases. It has been used in Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, and other countries in Southeast Asia. In Malaysia, it is consumed in the form of tea throughout the day to increase stamina for outdoor labor activities. Kratom leaves also serve as an effective remedy for managing pain and as a recreational substance because of the euphoria it induces. Considering all the benefits of Kratom, it has established a diverse market online and it becomes a daunting task for the consumers to get a good quality product from genuine sellers.

We took this challenge on ourselves and decided to curate a list of the top 20 websites where you can purchase your favorite products without any hassle or discrepancy. So after hours of research and analysis, we are here to provide you the top-of-the-line websites to buy your Kratom products.

1. Starlight Kratom – Our Topic Pick

Topping our list is the ‘Starlight Kratom’ which should be the go-to vendor for your Kratom purchases if you are looking for products prepared from 100% natural ingredients. Kratom products from ‘Starlight Kratom’ are totally free from any pesticides and other chemicals making it completely safe and effective for consumers. The Red Bali Kratom from Starlight Kratom is one of the best products that you must get from this vendor.

Pros:

100% organic Kratom with high-quality ingredients.

Punctual delivery and great customer support.

Lab-tested and ethically sourced.

Quick shipping

Cons:

No cons in our research and analysis.

>> LEARN MORE AT STARLIGHTKRATOM.COM <<

2. Kratomleaf.us

Next on our list is Kratomleaf.us which is a Florida-based vendor known for its high-quality Kratom specimens that are cultivated by the founding member of the American Kratom Association.

Pros

Kratom that is not easy to procure are available here

Rooted kratom cuttings, electroplated kratom leaves, and hand-crafted kratom leaf keychains are also available

High-quality products

Approved by the AKA

Cons

The website is not poorly designed

Navigation through the website can be smoother.

3. Way More Naturals

The third vendor on our list is the ‘Way More Naturals’. It is based out in Loveland, CO, and is a homegrown business with the most dedicated staff. The products are known for their superior quality. Way More Naturals sources its products from Indonesia and regularly analyzes their plant matter thus ensuring high standards of quality of its products.

Pros

Ethically sourcing the pure organic Kratom

Regular analysis for purity and potency of the product

Independent lab testing

Cons

Some payment issues reported by the users

No reward program for the buyers

Lack of discounts and promotions

4. Blue Diamond Herbs

The Blue Diamond Herbs is a Kratom vendor of the industry which is known for its amazing customer service and excellent shipping of the products. It also provides kratom in the form of capsules, extracts, and powder.

Pros

A separate category for each strain

Free samples can be requested with each order

Amazing customer support

Excellent quality products

Cons

Website is rated ‘Caution’ by Norton

Pricing is high when compared to the competition

5. Austin Organic Village

Austin Organic Village is a gem of the Kratom industry which is not yet very popular in the market despite the high-quality Kratom products that it provides. The Kratom provided by the Austin Organic Village is approved by the American Kratom Association and ensures 100% customer satisfaction.

Pros

All-natural Kratom

Good strain variety

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Not very popular

6. Zion Herbals

The Zion Herbals have been a part of the Kratom game since 2010 and have extensive experience of Kratom products of all categories. Zion Herbals are particularly known for their classical tincture and capsules of Kratom.

Pros

Decent customer service

Good quality products

Both small packs and wholesale orders are accepted

Hand Sanitizers and N95 masks are provided with every order

Cons

Costly products

7. Super Speciosa

When it comes to varieties of Kratom available in the market, Super Speciosa emerges as the leader of the industry with a diverse range of products coming in shapes and sizes. Consumers can get Kratom in all forms from capsules and powder to loose-leaf and bagged varieties. Thus, it offers the customers to pick the product that goes perfectly with their usage. The tea preparations from this vendor are top-class and give an edge to the brand in the industry.

Pros

Both traditional and lesser-known strains are available

Available in capsules, powder, extracts, and loose-leaf as well

Tea varieties of Kratom

Range of flavors and creations

Cons

Does not offer any discount on bulk orders

8. Amazing Botanicals

The Amazing Botanicals should be your go-to vendor if you are looking for the quick shipping of your quality products. It was established in the year 2014 and since then, Amazing Botanicals have made a reputation in the market with their high-quality Kratom delivered in record times.

Pros

Easy to use and organized website

Wholesale orders are also accepted

30-day money-back guarantee

Wide variety of strains and products

Quick shipping

Responsive customer support

Cons

Not as popular as other vendors

More favorable for capsule consumers

9. Krave Kratom

Krave Kratom’s are usually available in smoke shops and headshops. Krave Kratom was established in 2016 and has been established as a vendor that accepts both retail and wholesale purchases of Kratom products.

Pros

Both retail and wholesale orders are accepted

Capsules, powder, and concentrates are available

Diverse price range

Cons

Lack variety of Kratom

Uses gelatin capsules

10. The Kratom Syndicate

The Kratom Syndicate or TKS is a Kratom brand with a huge variety of products for its customers. The Kratom Syndicate ensures that their customers get the best quality products and thus to ensure the quality of the Kratom regular lab testing is performed for the alkaloid content of the product. Along with that the wide variety of products allows the consumer to choose the product that best suits their requirement.

Pros

A huge and diverse product line-up

Both small packs and wholesale selling

Lab testing for alkaloid content

Available in capsules, powder, and extracts

Cons

Some payment issues at times

11. Kratom K

Kratom-K is a California-based vendor that sells Kratom products of different vendors like Kratom Therapy, Liquid K, Mojo, and O.P.M.S. Kratom-K is one of the most controversial brand on this list as some users are a fan of this vendor while other simply hate their products.

Pros

Quality products

Both small packs and bulk orders are facilitated

Competitive pricing

Cons

Poor customer service

Problems with shipments

12. Happy Hippo Herbals

The Happy Hippo Herbals is a vendor of Kratom which is deemed to be the most happening brand in the Kratom industry. It is a relatively newer brand with a handful of employees and yet it has established a respectable position in the market. They allow you to pay through bitcoin and also offer discounts up to 20% for the same. It may not be a giant in the market but is filling the gaps with its amazing service and high-quality products.

Pros

Amazing customer support and reliable service

Quality products

Label the function of different Kratom strains

Free shipping

Accepting Bitcoins

Cons

Childlike design

13. Kratom Therapy

Kratom Therapy was also a California-based vendor whose website is not available currently. But is known that the Kratom Therapy branded products are available at a different website that goes by the name Kratom-K.

Pros

Premium quality products

Strong Strains

Cons

Limited inventory of five strains

Overpriced products

Not functioning at the time of writing the review

14. Phytoextractum

A brand with more than a decade of experience in selling Kratom products, PhytoExtractum takes quality as its highest priority. It is known for sourcing the best Kratom leaves from farms in South East Asia and that are following the proper harvesting guidelines to prevent the leaves from any type of contamination. The prices at which PhytoExtractum offers Kratom are a bit on the higher side when compared to the competition.

Pros

Lab testing

Adheres to the AKA GMP regulations

Wide range of powder, extract, and capsules

Excellent shipping

Cons

No grouping of Kratom based on Vein color or strain.

More expensive than the competition

15. Kratom Crazy

Kratom Crazy is one of the best vendors to get unaltered strains at the best prices. It is also a comparatively new brand but has managed to establish itself as a reputed brand in the industry. Kratom Crazy ensures purity and high quality by lab testing in the US before shipping via USPS. One of the best products that you can get here is the Red Borneo, Kratom Capsules, White Borneo, Red Bali, Super Green, and Meng Da.

Pros

Professionally designed website.

Master and Visa Cards are accepted.

30-day money-back guarantee.

Kratom is shipped directly from the source.

Good shipping experience.

Crazy loyalty programs.

Cons

Some payment issues have been reported by the users.

16. Earth Kratom

The Earth Kratom entered the industry in 2017 and since then it has managed to make a place for itself with the aggressive marketing campaign run by the parent company.

Pros

A diverse range of Kratom products

Bulk purchases are facilitated

Returns and exchange of products is available

Cons

Overpriced goods

Weaker strains

Quality control issues experienced by some customers

17. Kraken Kratom

Kraken Kratom is considered as one of the most reputable brands in the US operating since 2014. The consumers can get the most popular strains of the Kratom like Super Indo, Red Vein, and Bali Kratom at Kraken kratom at reasonable prices. Moreover, it is the first company to be recognized by the American Kratom Association GMP as a Qualified Kratom Vendor in the country.Thus, all their products are GMP compliant and have passed through a series of quality control systems to guarantee safety.

Pros

Good for buying all types of kratom

Can pay using Visa and Master cards

Shipping is generally quick

Customer reward program

Most products are high quality and consistent

Quick checkout and responsive customer support

Cons

The webpage could look better

Some delivery issues

Some extracts are weak

18. MitraGaia

It was initially known as the GAIA Ethnobotanical but later branded as MitraGaia is a Nevada-based vendor. MitraGaia provides a diverse selection of products to its customers at different price points. When on MitraGaia you can never leave without buying your Kratom because of the amazing products available at every price point.

Pros

Incredible variety and signature blends

Excellent prices

Bulk kratom powder

Third-party lab testing

Accepts credit cards and cryptocurrencies

Strong social media presence

Cons

Slower shipping than competitors.

19. Top Extracts

Top Extracts as the name suggests provide top-quality extracts of Kratom. The brand was established in 2014 and is an active member of both the American Kratom Association and the American Herbal Products Association.

Pros

Premium quality products

Facilitates bulk purchases

Regular lab testing

Free samples are also provided

Cons

Ships product to the US only

Only 9 strains are available

20. Left Coast Kratom

Left Coast Kratom is a homegrown herbal product manufacturer and has been providing Kratom products since 2017. Being a new brand in the industry they have still climbed up the ladder with their high quality and authentic products. OG Bali Kratom product is an amazing product in their line-up and is highly recommended.

Pros

Well-established relationship with suppliers and thus provide the best Kratom products.

Donate a part of every sale to the advocacy groups working in this field.

Double lab testing policies that ensure you always receive the most premium quality products.

Affordable prices and a diversity of product line-up.

Cons

No lab test results are displayed on their site.

Comparatively a newer brand.

Conclusion:

After reviewing all the online vendors, we can conclude that every vendor online has some strengths and weaknesses. Some of them are providing amazing quality and customer service but are not that popular in the market, whereas others are riding the wave of the market irrespective of expensive products and poor customer support. Thus, it depends on the consumer to decide the vendor that best suits their requirement.