20 Sites to Buy Kratom Online Wholesale & Reviews

Kratom is a tropical tree that is native to south-eastern Asia. The leaves of this tree are used as medicine and also as a herbal drug in many cases. It has been used in Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, and other countries in Southeast Asia. In Malaysia, it is consumed in the form of tea throughout the day to increase stamina for outdoor labor activities. Kratom leaves also serve as an effective remedy for managing pain and as a recreational substance because of the euphoria it induces. Considering all the benefits of Kratom, it has established a diverse market online and it becomes a daunting task for the consumers to get a good quality product from genuine sellers.
We took this challenge on ourselves and decided to curate a list of the top 20 websites where you can purchase your favorite products without any hassle or discrepancy. So after hours of research and analysis, we are here to provide you the top-of-the-line websites to buy your Kratom products.
1. Starlight Kratom – Our Topic Pick
Topping our list is the ‘Starlight Kratom’ which should be the go-to vendor for your Kratom purchases if you are looking for products prepared from 100% natural ingredients. Kratom products from ‘Starlight Kratom’ are totally free from any pesticides and other chemicals making it completely safe and effective for consumers. The Red Bali Kratom from Starlight Kratom is one of the best products that you must get from this vendor.
Pros:
- 100% organic Kratom with high-quality ingredients.
- Punctual delivery and great customer support.
- Lab-tested and ethically sourced.
- Quick shipping
Cons:
- No cons in our research and analysis.
2. Kratomleaf.us
Next on our list is Kratomleaf.us which is a Florida-based vendor known for its high-quality Kratom specimens that are cultivated by the founding member of the American Kratom Association.
Pros
- Kratom that is not easy to procure are available here
- Rooted kratom cuttings, electroplated kratom leaves, and hand-crafted kratom leaf keychains are also available
- High-quality products
- Approved by the AKA
Cons
- The website is not poorly designed
- Navigation through the website can be smoother.
3. Way More Naturals
The third vendor on our list is the ‘Way More Naturals’. It is based out in Loveland, CO, and is a homegrown business with the most dedicated staff. The products are known for their superior quality. Way More Naturals sources its products from Indonesia and regularly analyzes their plant matter thus ensuring high standards of quality of its products.
Pros
- Ethically sourcing the pure organic Kratom
- Regular analysis for purity and potency of the product
- Independent lab testing
Cons
- Some payment issues reported by the users
- No reward program for the buyers
- Lack of discounts and promotions
4. Blue Diamond Herbs
The Blue Diamond Herbs is a Kratom vendor of the industry which is known for its amazing customer service and excellent shipping of the products. It also provides kratom in the form of capsules, extracts, and powder.
Pros
- A separate category for each strain
- Free samples can be requested with each order
- Amazing customer support
- Excellent quality products
Cons
- Website is rated ‘Caution’ by Norton
- Pricing is high when compared to the competition
5. Austin Organic Village
Austin Organic Village is a gem of the Kratom industry which is not yet very popular in the market despite the high-quality Kratom products that it provides. The Kratom provided by the Austin Organic Village is approved by the American Kratom Association and ensures 100% customer satisfaction.
Pros
- All-natural Kratom
- Good strain variety
- Satisfaction guarantee
Cons
- Not very popular
6. Zion Herbals
The Zion Herbals have been a part of the Kratom game since 2010 and have extensive experience of Kratom products of all categories. Zion Herbals are particularly known for their classical tincture and capsules of Kratom.
Pros
- Decent customer service
- Good quality products
- Both small packs and wholesale orders are accepted
- Hand Sanitizers and N95 masks are provided with every order
Cons
- Costly products
7. Super Speciosa
When it comes to varieties of Kratom available in the market, Super Speciosa emerges as the leader of the industry with a diverse range of products coming in shapes and sizes. Consumers can get Kratom in all forms from capsules and powder to loose-leaf and bagged varieties. Thus, it offers the customers to pick the product that goes perfectly with their usage. The tea preparations from this vendor are top-class and give an edge to the brand in the industry.
Pros
- Both traditional and lesser-known strains are available
- Available in capsules, powder, extracts, and loose-leaf as well
- Tea varieties of Kratom
- Range of flavors and creations
Cons
- Does not offer any discount on bulk orders
8. Amazing Botanicals
The Amazing Botanicals should be your go-to vendor if you are looking for the quick shipping of your quality products. It was established in the year 2014 and since then, Amazing Botanicals have made a reputation in the market with their high-quality Kratom delivered in record times.
Pros
- Easy to use and organized website
- Wholesale orders are also accepted
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Wide variety of strains and products
- Quick shipping
- Responsive customer support
Cons
- Not as popular as other vendors
- More favorable for capsule consumers
9. Krave Kratom
Krave Kratom’s are usually available in smoke shops and headshops. Krave Kratom was established in 2016 and has been established as a vendor that accepts both retail and wholesale purchases of Kratom products.
Pros
- Both retail and wholesale orders are accepted
- Capsules, powder, and concentrates are available
- Diverse price range
Cons
- Lack variety of Kratom
- Uses gelatin capsules
10. The Kratom Syndicate
The Kratom Syndicate or TKS is a Kratom brand with a huge variety of products for its customers. The Kratom Syndicate ensures that their customers get the best quality products and thus to ensure the quality of the Kratom regular lab testing is performed for the alkaloid content of the product. Along with that the wide variety of products allows the consumer to choose the product that best suits their requirement.
Pros
- A huge and diverse product line-up
- Both small packs and wholesale selling
- Lab testing for alkaloid content
- Available in capsules, powder, and extracts
Cons
- Some payment issues at times
11. Kratom K
Kratom-K is a California-based vendor that sells Kratom products of different vendors like Kratom Therapy, Liquid K, Mojo, and O.P.M.S. Kratom-K is one of the most controversial brand on this list as some users are a fan of this vendor while other simply hate their products.
Pros
- Quality products
- Both small packs and bulk orders are facilitated
- Competitive pricing
Cons
- Poor customer service
- Problems with shipments
12. Happy Hippo Herbals
The Happy Hippo Herbals is a vendor of Kratom which is deemed to be the most happening brand in the Kratom industry. It is a relatively newer brand with a handful of employees and yet it has established a respectable position in the market. They allow you to pay through bitcoin and also offer discounts up to 20% for the same. It may not be a giant in the market but is filling the gaps with its amazing service and high-quality products.
Pros
- Amazing customer support and reliable service
- Quality products
- Label the function of different Kratom strains
- Free shipping
- Accepting Bitcoins
Cons
- Childlike design
13. Kratom Therapy
Kratom Therapy was also a California-based vendor whose website is not available currently. But is known that the Kratom Therapy branded products are available at a different website that goes by the name Kratom-K.
Pros
- Premium quality products
- Strong Strains
Cons
- Limited inventory of five strains
- Overpriced products
- Not functioning at the time of writing the review
14. Phytoextractum
A brand with more than a decade of experience in selling Kratom products, PhytoExtractum takes quality as its highest priority. It is known for sourcing the best Kratom leaves from farms in South East Asia and that are following the proper harvesting guidelines to prevent the leaves from any type of contamination. The prices at which PhytoExtractum offers Kratom are a bit on the higher side when compared to the competition.
Pros
- Lab testing
- Adheres to the AKA GMP regulations
- Wide range of powder, extract, and capsules
- Excellent shipping
Cons
- No grouping of Kratom based on Vein color or strain.
- More expensive than the competition
15. Kratom Crazy
Kratom Crazy is one of the best vendors to get unaltered strains at the best prices. It is also a comparatively new brand but has managed to establish itself as a reputed brand in the industry. Kratom Crazy ensures purity and high quality by lab testing in the US before shipping via USPS. One of the best products that you can get here is the Red Borneo, Kratom Capsules, White Borneo, Red Bali, Super Green, and Meng Da.
Pros
- Professionally designed website.
- Master and Visa Cards are accepted.
- 30-day money-back guarantee.
- Kratom is shipped directly from the source.
- Good shipping experience.
- Crazy loyalty programs.
Cons
- Some payment issues have been reported by the users.
16. Earth Kratom
The Earth Kratom entered the industry in 2017 and since then it has managed to make a place for itself with the aggressive marketing campaign run by the parent company.
Pros
- A diverse range of Kratom products
- Bulk purchases are facilitated
- Returns and exchange of products is available
Cons
- Overpriced goods
- Weaker strains
- Quality control issues experienced by some customers
17. Kraken Kratom
Kraken Kratom is considered as one of the most reputable brands in the US operating since 2014. The consumers can get the most popular strains of the Kratom like Super Indo, Red Vein, and Bali Kratom at Kraken kratom at reasonable prices. Moreover, it is the first company to be recognized by the American Kratom Association GMP as a Qualified Kratom Vendor in the country.Thus, all their products are GMP compliant and have passed through a series of quality control systems to guarantee safety.
Pros
- Good for buying all types of kratom
- Can pay using Visa and Master cards
- Shipping is generally quick
- Customer reward program
- Most products are high quality and consistent
- Quick checkout and responsive customer support
Cons
- The webpage could look better
- Some delivery issues
- Some extracts are weak
18. MitraGaia
It was initially known as the GAIA Ethnobotanical but later branded as MitraGaia is a Nevada-based vendor. MitraGaia provides a diverse selection of products to its customers at different price points. When on MitraGaia you can never leave without buying your Kratom because of the amazing products available at every price point.
Pros
- Incredible variety and signature blends
- Excellent prices
- Bulk kratom powder
- Third-party lab testing
- Accepts credit cards and cryptocurrencies
- Strong social media presence
Cons
- Slower shipping than competitors.
19. Top Extracts
Top Extracts as the name suggests provide top-quality extracts of Kratom. The brand was established in 2014 and is an active member of both the American Kratom Association and the American Herbal Products Association.
Pros
- Premium quality products
- Facilitates bulk purchases
- Regular lab testing
- Free samples are also provided
Cons
- Ships product to the US only
- Only 9 strains are available
20. Left Coast Kratom
Left Coast Kratom is a homegrown herbal product manufacturer and has been providing Kratom products since 2017. Being a new brand in the industry they have still climbed up the ladder with their high quality and authentic products. OG Bali Kratom product is an amazing product in their line-up and is highly recommended.
Pros
- Well-established relationship with suppliers and thus provide the best Kratom products.
- Donate a part of every sale to the advocacy groups working in this field.
- Double lab testing policies that ensure you always receive the most premium quality products.
- Affordable prices and a diversity of product line-up.
Cons
- No lab test results are displayed on their site.
- Comparatively a newer brand.
Conclusion:
After reviewing all the online vendors, we can conclude that every vendor online has some strengths and weaknesses. Some of them are providing amazing quality and customer service but are not that popular in the market, whereas others are riding the wave of the market irrespective of expensive products and poor customer support. Thus, it depends on the consumer to decide the vendor that best suits their requirement.