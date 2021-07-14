Art exhibit: castles, cottages and countrysides

Award-winning artist Laurie Morgan will have a solo art exhibit Sept. 1-30 at FastFrame, 24204 Valencia Blvd., with an artist’s reception 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

“This exhibit will showcase pastels and watercolors with images from my travels, my garden and my imagination,” Morgan said. “Painting is a true love. I’m thrilled to render on canvas the sights I have seen in my world travels. I’m intrigued by historical architecture and my art may contain parts of a house, castle, cottage, cabin, or other structures. Many of my paintings have windows or doors, arches and pathways. These mean to me ‘adventure, surprise and levels of spirituality.’ I love man’s use of natural substances — stone, brick, wood — and often add these to my work as well.”

Morgan’s art has been exhibited at Santa Clarita Artists’ Gallery in Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita City Hall, La Galeria Gitana, Santa Paula Gallery, Teacision Valencia, Lonny Chapman Theatre and JET Studios in NoHo, Canyon Theatre Guild, The Main in Newhall, FastFrame Valencia, and other art fairs and shows throughout L.A. County.

Morgan’s work is in personal collections worldwide. She creates in pastels, watercolor, acrylic and oil. For a sneak preview, see www.lauriemorgan.biz.