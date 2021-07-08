Benefits of Pursuing Diploma Over Degree in Singapore

In this competitive graduate job market, it can be challenging to stand out among other graduates. However, in reality, employers are increasingly opting to hire candidates who have relevant work experience, practical skills, and basic qualifications needed for a specific job. Such a case leaves graduates in a dilemma where they cannot get a job without experience and impractical experience without working.

Diploma courses are industry-oriented

Most college degrees encompass an average amount of theoretical studies, most of which students cannot directly apply to their future lives. On the contrary, most diploma courses are practice-oriented because they focus on establishing relevant skills that you will need in your future career. Therefore, it is not surprising that diploma courses are famous in Singapore, a business-dominated country. Reports released by the Singapore government demonstrated that approximately 48 percent of high-school graduates in this nation search for admission in diploma programs.

Diplomas have more relaxed entry criteria.

Bachelor’s degrees have stringent entry criteria such as a fixed high-school grade or age requirements. If you do not fit in the eligibility criteria, you can expect to have limited chances of securing a chance to pursue a degree. On the contrary, diploma programs have lower entry scores, and even students with less than standard grades can receive an acceptance. Also, the government provides more incentives to students who will pursue their diplomas in Singapore.

Shorter than degrees

If you wish to pursue an undergraduate university program in Singapore, you will need at least three years to complete it under a full-time study. If you cannot devote most of your time to your education and wish to pursue a part-time course, a degree might take more time. Fortunately, the practical nature of diploma programs enables them to be concise and shorter than regular bachelor’s programs. In particular, diploma programs take between one to three years that will enable you to start working within a short period. You can also decide to pursue a part-time diploma in Singapore if you want to focus on your career.

It can help you to enhance your transferable skills.

When you pursue a diploma in Singapore, you will learn a combination of hands-on experience, assignments, projects, and taught modules. Such skills can enhance your ability to meet deadlines, time management, and organizational skills. In addition, you can also enhance your transferable skills, including problem-solving, critical thinking, independence, project management, and communication skills. Notably, most employers are looking for candidates who are enthusiastic, motivated, and adaptable.

You can earn more

Most of the diploma programs in Singapore are designed to offer you real-life expertise and professional skills. Therefore, if you need specialized skills in a particular domain, you can pursue a diploma. For instance, taking a diploma in business management in Singapore can offer you the management skills to establish your firm. Naturally, a professional diploma can allow you to earn a considerable salary. It can also be an ideal alternative if you are working and want to upgrade your current package. Research indicates that new business management graduates receive $400 less than those who have done a diploma in Singapore.