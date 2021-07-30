Best Place to Buy Pure Encapsulations Supplements Online

Finding plenty of brands to choose from when shopping for any dietary supplement is an easy task, but finding a brand that is trustworthy and sells accurately-labeled, comprehensively-tested and high-quality products can be a bit challenging with so many subpar manufacturers out there.

Mislabeled, gimmicky and totally bunk products are being freely promoted and sold over the internet as the supplement industry is mostly unregulated. There are however some well-established brands that are trusted by consumers and professionals, and one of the most prominent examples of these is Pure Encapsulations.

PE makes various supplements that include essential nutrients (vitamins, minerals, amino acids, etc.) as well as standardized herbal extracts. They use high-quality ingredients that are free from GMOs and most allergens (unless listed on the label). They don’t use any unnecessary fillers or additives and they list every ingredient on the label.

As a premium practitioner brand that is intended for professional use, Pure Encapsulations focuses on distributing their supplements through healthcare professionals (doctors, nutritionists, naturopaths, etc.) rather than selling directly to consumers. They make various formulas which they expect consumers to get a professional advice on before they start using any of them.

There are only a few online retailers that are authorized to distribute PE’s products and here we will focus on one of the best places that sell this brand.

Where to Buy Pure Encapsulations Products Online?

A reliable vendor that carries a full selection of Pure Encapsulations supplements is PureFormulas. They have more than 500 different items from this brand alone, which is much more than you’ll find at most other vendors. They usually restock items quickly as this is one of the top sellers among the many brands they carry.

PureFormulas’ website is well organized and makes it easy to find products and view their details (ingredients, precautions, etc.). They offer free domestic shipping on most products and they also ship to some countries outside the USA.

In addition to Pure Encapsulations, PureFormulas has several other reputable supplement brands that include premium practitioner brands, such as Thorne, Klaire Labs, Designs for Health, etc. They also have some of the more affordable brands that are of decent quality, such as NOW Foods, Nature’s Way, Jarrow Formulas, etc.

Visit the Pure Encapsulations page on PureFormulas to browse the full selection.

Questions and Answers About Pure Encapsulations

The following are some FAQ and basic facts about this company that may be useful to you.

How Pure Are Their Products?

Pure Encapsulations avoids the use of any additives, fillers and artificial ingredients in their products unless absolutely necessary. Their mission is to provide encapsulated supplements that are as pure and clean as possible.

Their products are free from GMOs, artificial colors and flavors, preservatives, magnesium stearate, and any unnecessary additives. There are no hidden ingredients and they disclose every ingredient on the label regardless of how small the amount is.

Do They Test For Heavy Metals, Pesticides, etc.?

The company sources raw materials from different suppliers in different countries. All of the ingredients are tested for heavy metals, microbial contaminants and other impurities. They are also tested to verify their identity and potency. Herbal compounds are tested for the most common pesticides, and fish oil is tested for PCBs, dioxins and furans.

Do Their Supplements Contain Any Allergens?

Pure Encapsulations’ supplements say “hypoallergenic” on the label. This means they are free from most common allergens like soy, eggs, gluten, dairy, peanuts and tree nuts. Only a few of their products contain one or more of these allergens, in which case it would be stated on the label which you should always carefully read before you place an order.

One potential allergen that PE does not test their products for is corn. The production of some vitamins involves the use of dextrose (a sugar isolated from corn). While isolated corn dextrose normally contains no corn proteins and it gets filtered out from the final product, the company does not guarantee that their products contain no traces of corn proteins or sugars. It’s better to double-check if you have a corn allergy.

Why is This Brand So Expensive?

Well, all of the practitioner brands are on the higher end of the price scale and Pure Encapsulations is no exception. There are a few factors that may justify the premium price point.

High-quality ingredients, like standardized herbal extracts, are not only more potent, they are also more expensive. Additionally, being one of the largest manufacturers of dietary supplements with many professional and expert employees means they have more expenses than other smaller manufacturers.

And one important factor that drives the cost up for practitioner-focused companies like PE is that they spend a lot of money on marketing their products to local healthcare practitioners who then sell them to their patients in return for a commission for each product sold. All of these factors add up and contribute to the premium price tag that you as a consumer will pay.

If your budget is running tight, you don’t have to buy all the supplements you need from this or any other premium brand. You can just get the ones you absolutely need, and for more common supplements — like vitamins — you can consider going with a more budget-friendly brand, and there are many good ones out there.

Where is Pure Encapsulations Located?

The company is located at 490 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, Massachusetts. Their manufacturing facility is NSF inspected and certified, and they have an “open plant” policy, which means customers can visit their facility at any time to take a closer look at the company’s manufacturing processes and practices. They seem very confident of what they do because not many other manufacturers offer this kind of transparency.

Should You Get Professional Advice?

It’s always better to seek professional advice before you purchase any dietary supplement online or from a local retailer. Many people waste a lot of money on vitamins and herbal supplements they don’t really need and may provide no significant benefits to them. Even worse, some people may unknowingly be causing harm to their body by taking too much of a certain compound.

While most vitamin and herbal supplements are generally considered safe when taken as recommended, some people may experience side effects when consuming certain supplements. Furthermore, there is the risk of negative interactions between certain supplements and certain prescription medications, which may lead to adverse effects and may affect the efficacy of the medications you’re taking.

If you don’t know what you’re doing, don’t let unqualified internet users and anonymous online reviews make health decisions for you and instead get professional help from a qualified person.