Board of Supervisors delays Camp Scott, Scudder decision

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors delayed the vote on a motion Tuesday that would create a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus.

The move comes as Santa Clarita officials sent letters to the board, contending the project requires a comprehensive assessment before continuing.

If approved, the board motion would adopt a state subcommittee’s recommendations to move violent youth offenders to the Saugus facilities, which were originally designed to host non-violent youth offenders, while directing the county “ensure that the appropriate renovations are made at Scott or Scudder within 90 days to be safe and ready for use.”

However, the City Council is urging the board to table the item until the subcommittee conducts a comprehensive assessment of the facilities, including a proper land use and environmental review, dictated by the California Environmental Quality Act, as well as consultation with local officials and engagement and meetings with Santa Clarita residents.

Officials at Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, were unavailable for comment as of the publication of this story as to why the motion was continued and what steps will be taken in the meantime.

The board is set to discuss the motion at their next regular meeting, which is scheduled 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27.