Body found in Newhall parking lot

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies investigate after a body was found in a Newhall parking lot on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A body was found in a car in a Newhall shopping center parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to the parking lot, near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road around 12:45 p.m. for a person possibly unconscious in a vehicle, according to fire supervisor Melanie Flores.

The call type was then changed to a full arrest, with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies called in to assist, Flores said.

Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed that sheriff’s deputies responded to the location and found a deceased person, referring all further comment to the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.

No further details on the incident were available as of the publication of this story.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS