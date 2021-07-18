Body found in Newhall parking lot

A body was found in a car in a Newhall shopping center parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to the parking lot, near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road around 12:45 p.m. for a person possibly unconscious in a vehicle, according to fire supervisor Melanie Flores.

The call type was then changed to a full arrest, with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies called in to assist, Flores said.

Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed that sheriff’s deputies responded to the location and found a deceased person, referring all further comment to the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.

No further details on the incident were available as of the publication of this story.