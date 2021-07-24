Chamber postpones State of the County

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday its annual State of the County event would be postponed due to the rapidly increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“While this postponement is not a requirement, we believe that in an abundance of caution it is in the best interest of our community,” a statement released by the chamber read. “We appreciate the support of our members and local businesses as we navigate these challenges together.”

The 11th annual State of the County was scheduled to be the chamber’s first large-scale, signature event in more than 16 months, with more than 400 in-person guests scheduled to attend at Six Flags Magic Mountain with guest speaker Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The chamber said it’s working with partners and sponsors to coordinate a new date for 2021.

Other regularly scheduled in-person events are set to continue as the chamber monitors the situation.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit scvchamber.com.