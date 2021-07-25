UPDATE: Canyon Country carjacking suspect apprehended

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to a reported carjacking near Jakes Way in Canyon Country Sunday afternoon. July 25, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A carjacking suspect who reportedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Canyon Country Sunday afternoon was in custody by the evening, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Pauline Court, near Jakes Way, where the suspect reportedly pointed a black handgun at the victim before stealing her vehicle, a 2014 silver Nissan Altima, and traveling westbound toward Sierra Highway and out of view, according to Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Around 4:30 p.m., the vehicle’s license plate number was picked up by a camera system near the intersection of Sepulveda and Crenshaw boulevards in Torrance, according to Sgt. Mark Ponegalek of the Torrance Police Department.

Torrance Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and a pursuit ensued when the vehicle failed to yield, Ponegalek said.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Madrona Avenue and Plaza del Amo when officers were able to successfully carry out a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, where they used their patrol vehicle to force the Nissan to turn sideways, causing the vehicle to collide with light pole, landing on its side, Ponegalek added.

The suspect, a juvenile with an outstanding arrest warrant for a robbery, was then taken into custody, with officers also locating a replica handgun in the vehicle, according to Ponegalek.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS