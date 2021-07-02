Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer put on administrative leave amid sexual assault allegations

By Ryan Menzie

For The Signal

Major League Baseball officials placed Hart High School graduate and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on a seven-day administrative leave, pending an investigation into allegations of sexual assault, according to a statement by the MLB on Friday.

Bauer was scheduled to start Friday against the Washington Nationals, but was pulled from the lineup after the announcement.

The Dodgers, who visited the White House on Friday to celebrate their World Series win, did not issue a separate statement in regard to the move. The 30-year-old reigning Cy Young Award-winner was placed on the “Restricted List,” according to the Dodgers website.

The administrative leave comes after sexual assault allegations made against Bauer by a woman who had twice visited Bauer at his home in Pasadena, sparking police investigation and a restraining order against Bauer. The restraining order included graphic details of an alleged assault on the woman.

Bauer’s attorney released a statement Tuesday evening denying the allegations. No charges have been filed by the Pasadena Police Department as of the publication of this story.

In documents filed with the restraining order in court June 29, the San Diego woman alleged Bauer shoved his fingers down her throat, strangled her by her hair to the point where she was unconscious and repeatedly punched her in the face and body. She also said he initiated anal sex while she was unconscious, causing her to bleed and not be able to walk properly afterward.

The encounters took place on two separate occasions with the second involving pinching and scratching, according to court documents. The second encounter involved violent acts that took place during the first encounter, according to the documents.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations against Trevor Bauer is ongoing,” said the MLB in a statement. “While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

Bauer had been facing scrutiny in the media since the multiple reports came out on Tuesday over his alleged actions. Bauer will not appeal decisions made by the MLB, in order to minimize any distraction, according to a statement released by Bauer’s co-agents, Jon Featterolf and Rachel Luba.

Trevor Bauer will not appeal MLB placing him on seven-day administrative leave. pic.twitter.com/E4nxhExUTt — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 2, 2021

It’s unclear if or how Bauer’s status would impact the three-year $102 million contract he signed with the team in February. He was expected to earn approximately $38 million this year, according to a previous CNBC report.