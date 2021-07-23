Emerging IoT Technologies You Need To Know In 2021

The pedometer on your phone, sensors on your car, beacons in malls, smartwatch on your wrist, and automatic lights in the room — all these amazing inventions that ease our daily activities are credited to the technological advancements of IoT(Internet of Things).

Statistics reveal that the IoT industry is evolving enormously, with the predicted number of smart devices to reach 75 billion by the mid of the current decade and the commercial market to escalate to $1500 billion by 2027.

Here is a visionary comprehension of the emerging technologies you need to know in 2021.

5G

The long-awaited 5G will bring about dynamic changes in various sectors, such as communication, corporate, automobile, healthcare, business, and defense. The internet speed will be 10 times more efficient, enabling better device connectivity, decreased latency period, and transmission of digital files in less than a nanosecond.

RTA will be able to do real-time monitoring of the traffic, road conditions, and geographical assessment. Cost-effective wireless video surveillance will enhance security measures. Smart city vision will be accomplished with virtual electricity plants that will generate power endlessly.

Besides solution developments, 5G technology will revolutionize the paradigms of IoT testing plans, making them more scalable and user-friendly.

With graduation from 4G to 5G, the concept of IoT will expand massively, with an expected economic return of $12.3 trillion and 22 million job vacancies globally.

Big Data Analytics

The intelligent algorithms are designed with AI as the fulcrum and IoT as the lever, leading to the designing of a perfect equilibrium to generate a plethora of data in concerned sectors.

The huge volume of information is segmented to develop a unique data set that is analyzed profoundly to evaluate human behavior, widely known as cognitive computing.

IoT tools like beacon and fitness bands record day-to-day activity patterns, further conveying the behavioral insights about product usage to the brand’s database. This helps in building a customer-oriented market strategy.

Secure and smooth performance of these tools is achieved via in-depth IoT testing focused on IoT applications controlling the devices. It ensures that IoT applications can steadily process large volumes of data, communicate with integrated applications and stay resilient to hacker attacks.

Blockchain

The convergence of blockchain and IoT is expected to result in something bigger than the internet itself. It’s like putting the business on autopilot mode without moving a brick in the infrastructure.

This amalgamation will provide data protection, encrypted transactions without the interference of a middleman; thus, reducing brokerage amount, settlement time, and assembling trustworthy partnerships.

The cryptocurrency and stock market boom are expected to flourish immensely with IoT implementation.

Audio-based assistant devices

The legendary Siri was the first in the series of audio-based assistants featured in an iPhone. It was then followed by Amazon’s Alexa, Echo, Cortana, Bixby, and now Google Assistant.

These are considered miraculous features because they leverage commands, easy web scrolling, compatibility with people who do not know or prefer typing and minimize human effort with efficient remote controls.

With IoT, voice-based biometry is the new method of recognition for identity authentication.

Healthcare

IoT is all set to ease surveillance and emergency protocols in the health and wellness sector.

The automated wearable devices which consistently monitor oxygen levels, heart rate, blood pressure, ECG sensors, and fitness trackers help in the regular assessment of physiological parameters. These are proving to be game-changers in indicating deviation from normal values.

Interpretation of medical conditions like obstructive sleep apnea and cardiac disorders will be palliated by IoT devices via integration between patient and doctor.

Ambient assisted living (AAL) is conceptualized to help elderly people in daily chores and emergencies.

The real-time monitoring feature tracks parameters of concern in geriatric patients suffering from chronic disorders. Alerts are made to the emergency department of the concerned hospital in cases of deviation.

Hospital inventory management is smoothed with IoT applications like RFID and ZigBee that track information about the movement of equipment back and forth from the departments and OT units.