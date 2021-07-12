Firefighters battle brush fire reported in Newhall

Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire in Newhall Monday afternoon, holding it to a quarter acre.

The blaze was located near the intersection of Deputy Jake Drive and Valle Del Oro shortly after 1:30 p.m. by Los Angeles County Fire Department Copter 22 as it flew over the area after performing a nearby hoist rescue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Charisma Murillo.

A number of emergency vehicles were seen streaking down Railroad Avenue as a plume of smoke became visible to residents in surrounding neighborhoods.

BRUSH FIRE 7/12/21 COPT22 Firehawk Paramedic helicopter returning from a hoist rescue located a small wildfire near Valle Del Oro and Deputy Jake Way in @santaclarita. With @LACoFD @LACoFD911 @SCVSheriff #JakeFire pic.twitter.com/WXLOrwgrty — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) July 12, 2021

Firefighters battle a brush fire off Deputy Jake Drive in Newhall Monday afternoon. July 12, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported a quarter-acre fire burning uphill, dubbing it the Jake Fire, Murillo said.

No structures were reportedly threatened and no injuries were reported, Murillo added.

Nearby resident Leilani Urrutia was driving home when she saw a helicopter making a water drop on the blaze and stopped to see what was going on.

“It looked pretty massive,” she said of the flames seen on a nearby hillside. “It was definitely scary, but by the time I got here, they already had the helicopter (dropping) water and they were already starting to spray (the flames).”

