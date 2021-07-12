Biker reportedly injured in Castaic, Copter 22 dispatched

A biker was reportedly injured on a Castaic trail late Monday morning, resulting in a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter being dispatched to the scene.

The call of the injury was first reported at 11:48 a.m. near the Charlie Canyon Lateral and Tapia Motorway, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

“One patient with a bike injury,” said Lopez, when explaining type of medical emergency that was reported. “Copter 22 has been called out.”

As of 12:20 p.m., no transports to the hospital have yet been made, said Lopez.