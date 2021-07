The Los Angeles County Fire Department extinguished a fire Saturday morning at a unit in a condominium community on Vista del Canon in Canyon Country.

The department was dispatched to the residential fire at 9:26 a.m. Saturday, according to a department spokesman. Responding units were released from their assignment at 10:30 a.m. after extinguishing the fire.

Paramedics did not transport any individuals to a hospital and injuries were not reported, according to the department spokesman.