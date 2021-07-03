Five-car crash briefly slows traffic on 14

A five-vehicle collision on southbound Highway 14 just north of Interstate 5 blocked a lane of traffic Saturday morning just after 11 a.m.

Four of the five vehicles were in the right shoulder while one vehicle involved in the crash blocked traffic shortly after the incident occurred, according to Officer Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Office.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department completed its response to the car crash at 11:36 a.m., said Cheryl Sims, a supervisor with the department.

One patient was transported to a local hospital, she said.