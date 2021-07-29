Good Samaritans help first responders get unconscious driver to hospital

An unconscious driver who suffered a medical emergency near the Valencia mall was pulled from a rolling vehicle, after a deputy smashed the window to get inside Thursday afternoon.

The call was reported at 2:32 p.m. at the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The vehicle was slowly rolling through an intersection with the driver unconscious at the wheel, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman with the Sheriff’s Station. It’s unknown as of the publication of this article as to what the specific medical emergency was.

In order to stop the vehicle from rolling further, a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station pulled a patrol car in front of the moving vehicle, according to Arriaga.

The deputy then proceeded to hop out of the vehicle and break the unconscious driver’s window to unlock the door and extract the driver.

With the help of a handful of other responding deputies and good Samaritans nearby, the patient was given CPR until an ambulance could arrive, according to officials.

One patient was then loaded into the back of an ambulance and taken to a local area hospital, according to Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

The status of the patient is unknown as of the publication of this article.