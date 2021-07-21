Injured motorists transported to Henry Mayo

Two injured motorists, including one in critical condition, were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday following a vehicle rollover on the 8100 block of Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, said Supervising Dispatcher Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The department responded to a report of a vehicle rollover, which resulted in the vehicle going down an embankment on the southbound side of Highway 14, according to spokesman Jonathan Matheny.

First responders are called Wednesday afternoon to a vehicle over the side of Highway 14 north of Escondido Canyon Road in Acton. July 21, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

A helicopter was en route around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to transport the motorists to a local trauma center, but the air evacuation was later cancelled.

California Highway Patrol officers responded shortly after 4:10 p.m., according to Officer Stephan Brandt.

“The person who called (the crash) in said the truck may have come off the road into their backyard,” he said.

California Highway Patrol officers respond Wednesday afternoon to a vehicle over the side of Highway 14 north of Escondido Canyon Road in Acton. July 21, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

This story was updated Wednesday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m.