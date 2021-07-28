KeraGenis Reviews (Scam or Legit) Real Customer Results? 

KeraGenis is a dietary formula enriched with vitamins, minerals, and herbs required for good hair, nails, and overall health. According to the official website (keragenis.com), it was created by a person named Benjamin Jones, who was trying to find an overall health and mood booster that is fit for daily use. Taking only two capsules of the KeraGenis supplement may improve immunity, add volume to the hair, protect the nails, and provide stress-relieving benefits to the user.

Hair, skin, and nails are the three most important features of a person, reflecting the good health, personality, and habits of a person. Despite carrying this prime importance, most people only look for temporary fixes to make them appear good instead of thriving for permanent results. For example, they spend thousands of dollars coloring hair, getting treatments, fancy manicures, and whatnot.

But when it comes to dietary changes, lifestyle, and using a daily health booster, they are never interested unless something very tragic happens. It is not necessary to go through a loss or disease to acknowledge the importance of good nails and hair health, and the least one could do is to start taking a supplement with protective benefits.

One of these supplements is KeraGenis, which is relatively new, but there are many reasons people prefer it over other available options. It comes in easy-to-swallow pills form meant to be consumed with water. Read this complete KeraGenis review to know how it does it work and where to buy KeraGenis for the lowest price.

KeraGenis Review – Why Focusing Hair And Nails Health?

There is no way one can separate the hair, skin, and nails health from each other. One of the many reasons they are often discussed collectively is that they share more or less the same building blocks. It means the hair, skin, and nails health is connected to each other so that they would need some nutrients; it also suggests that you can take one supplement that offers benefits for all of these, instead of using one for each separately.

Like all other body organs and functions, hair and nails also need certain dietary nutrients for proper running, damage repair, and growth. According to the Dietary Reference Intakes, nearly 92% of the US population has at least one vitamin, nutrient, or mineral deficiency that is a large number of people suffering from potential hair and nails issues. Interestingly, brittle, weak nails, hair fall, and dry skin is a sign of various vitamin deficiencies among vision problems, ulcers, bleeding gums, bumps on the skin, and others. Most of the time, people fail to see it as a problem and continue living the same carefree life, and there comes a day when they are caught by something serious and then spend thousands of dollars getting its treatment. Still, many complications are irreversible, and the patient has to live with these issues all his life.

It may sound strange, but all of this is avoidable by taking care of your nutrient levels and using a dietary supplement to maintain these levels. KeraGenis is one of these nutritional supplements that offer great support for hair, skin, and nails. It is based on scientifically proven ingredients that offer a rich amount of these vital nutrients and play a part in overall good health.

The Truth About KeraGenis?

KeraGenis is a health-boosting formula made with premium quality natural ingredients. The company ensures the high quality and safety of its ingredients. It further explains that its formula is tested and verified from third-party tests and manufactured in an FDA-registered facility under the GMP standards.

The whole production process is sterile and contamination-free, and this product does not contain any genetically modified organism (GMO) in it. Those who are worried about the chemicals and additives should know that the company has already declared not to use any unnecessary chemicals. It is 100% natural, safe, and risk-free, making it perfect for daily use.

KeraGenis is a blend of plant ingredients such as Graviola leaf extract, red raspberry fruit, green tea leaf extract, beta-glucan, turmeric, pine bark, Essiac tea complex, burdock, and quercetin. All of these plants are rich sources of vitamins, minerals, and salts that are required for good nails and hair health. Together, all these ingredients lower inflammation, fight against free radical damage, reduce oxidative stress, and clear toxins from the body. Eventually, the body experiences improved nails and hair health with the least chances of developing a disease, i.e., dandruff, toenail fungus, etc.

It is suitable for everyone who is 18 years of age. The word ‘kera’ in KeraGenis pills is for ‘keratin’ , which is the name for a protein that makes up nails and hair. It means KeraGenis pills target keratin production and use it to improve the structure of nails and hair. It only takes two capsules to get these benefits, and the duration to use this supplement may differ in all users.

Reading KeraGenis customer reviews also reveals that it offers benefits against fungal infections, especially the toenail fungus, a stubborn infection that takes a long time to heal. It is also effective against dandruff, dryness in hair, and excessive hair fall, all of which are caused by fungal infections.

Note that KeraGenis is not a medicine and only offers benefits before being diagnosed with a disease. Individual results may vary.

If you are already identified with a medical condition, relying on supplements is not enough, and you need a proper treatment plan for complete healing. If your doctor approves, a dietary supplement may improve the effects of medicine but do not use any supplement without talking to your doctor first.

Who Should Use KeraGenis Supplement?

KeraGenis is presented as a relief for everyone who is suffering from frequent hair, skin, and nails issues and needs something to lower their occurrence. If you are one of these people, it is high time to make changes in your diet and lifestyle and introduce a dietary supplement to finally get over the issues that cause hair loss and nail breakage.

There is no limitation to its usage except the age limit, under which only adults can use this supplement. KeraGenis goes well with any other remedy that you are using to strengthen hair and nails health. Only two capsules of this supplement are enough to make a difference, but you have to use it for at least three months before expecting any results.

Along with this supplement, make a habit of cleaning your scalp, skin, and nails whenever needed. Only use gentle products that are easy and breathable on your skin, and do not make a habit of walking barefoot. All this together can help to prevent common hair and nails related diseases, including toenail fungus and dandruff. The ingredients inside KeraGenis also improve immunity, making the body ready to fight against the pathogen that tries to invade. Eventually, the result is visibly better hair, skin, and nail health.

About The Creator of KeraGenis

As mentioned before, KeraGenis is a product designed by Benjamin Jones, who is a resident of Tallahassee, Florida. He is a researcher who has developed a keen interest in plant-based medicines and alternative treatments in the last 17 years of his career. One of his prime interests is to create plant-based ailments to treat and prevent the common health issues that everyone faces.

As a victim of severe hair fall and weak nails himself, he wanted to work on something that halts the disease progression and supports healthy body functions. Plants have been used for centuries to make native medicines, and most of these plants have been verified through modern research. It leaves no space to believe that plant-based ingredients can go wrong or cause issues in the body. For this same reason, Benjamin picked some medicinal plants and created this synergistic blend that offers protective benefits for the body.

KenGenis is a result of the years-long research and effort that he made along with his fellow researchers. Once they agreed on the formula, it was tested for safety and risks and then decided to send for commercial production. They teamed up with a company that specializes in mixing and creating dietary formulas. And the final product is now available in the form of KeraGenis capsules.

According to the information shared on the official website, Ben focuses on prioritizing the local cultivators to get these plants grown without unnecessary chemical exposure. All the ingredients inside KeraGen pills are taken from super quality, mature and disease-free plants obtained from local farmers. This is the very unlikely thing for a dietary supplement because most companies try to sell their product stating how its fancy ingredients have been outsourced from the most exotic locations and do not provide any more details on them.

KeraGenis gives full credit to the local farmers and shares this information online, giving a solid reason to believe that it is 100% transparent about other details. The manufacturing takes place in a facility equipped with the latest machinery and sterile conditions, especially during the packaging. The final product that reaches the customer is a 60-capsules pack sealed by the company. The user is required to check the seal and remove it before using it. If the seal is not intact or absent, contact the company and inform them about it.

Working of KeraGenis Explained

KeraGenis is a fine blend of various plant extracts, vitamins, minerals, adaptogens, and antioxidants that are required for overall good health. Almost all of them have proven benefits for health. For example, some of them target inflammation, which is one of the biggest reasons behind hair, skin, and nail cell damage.

The company has provided names and dosage of its ingredients. The product label shows that many of them are added in the form of a proprietary blend. For those who do not know, the proprietary blend does not enlist the exact value of each ingredient and is presented as a multi-ingredient blend. Here is what you will find on the KeraGenis label.

30mg of vitamin C (33% DV)

20mg of vitamin E (133% DV)

20mcg of selenium (36% DV)

1,512mg of a proprietary blend (Graviola leaf, red raspberry fruit, green tea leaf, beta-glucan, turmeric, pine bark, Essiac tea complex (from Indian rhubarb, burdock, sheep sorrel, and slippery elm), grape seed, mushroom complex (from shiitake, reishi, and maitake mushroom), quercetin dihydrate, pomegranate, olive leaf, arabinogalactan, cat’s claw bark, garlic, Panax ginseng, and lycopene)

Others-gelatin, magnesium stearate, silicon dioxide, and microcrystalline cellulose

All the ingredients are listed on the product label, but you may also find them on the official website to get an idea about them. Note it has gelatin inside, so it is not a vegan-friendly product. The whole purpose of reading the product label is to get an idea about what you would be consuming and avoid it if you are not satisfied.

Here is brief information about how they work and the safety evaluation of each of these ingredients.

Vitamins- KeraGenis has the two most important vitamins in it that are Vitamin C (33% DV) and Vitamin E (133%). These two ingredients are antioxidants that are essential for hair, skin and nail health. Making them a part of your routine life lowers inflammation, toxin damage, oxidative stress, among various other benefits. Although you can get these vitamins from dietary sources, their value may not be the same as offered by a supplement. Besides, it is hard to beat the same diet every day, which is why taking a vitamin C and E enriched supplement sounds like a better idea.

Minerals- next, the KeraGenic ingredient list contains an important mineral that is selenium. Various studies show how selenium is involved in enzyme activities that regenerate the antioxidants inside the body. There are also studies showing its link with controlling hair fall. However, the primary reason it is made a part of this formula is its anti-inflammatory effect that is essentially required for hair and nails health.

Antioxidants- although vitamin C and E are natural antioxidants, there are additional antioxidants added to this formula that are obtained from plant sources. These phytonutrients from grape seed extract (resveratrol), quercetin, and lycopene support overall good health and immunity with the lowest risk of bacterial and fungal diseases.

Adaptogens- like all other body organs, skin and hair health is also affected if the body is under stress. For this reason, the KeraGenis formula has added adaptogens that are natural compounds lowering the stress. They offer physical and psychological benefits by balancing hormones and enzymes that are involved in stress response. Some of the adaptogens in this formula are green tea, mushrooms (shiitake, reishi, and maitake), garlic, and Korean ginseng.

Graviola– the label specifically mentions Graviola as its ingredient added in more value than any other ingredient. It is a medical plant that grows in Africa, South America, and South Asia and is used to treat various medical conditions. It has a high antioxidant count, and with other ingredients in this formula, its effects are further enhanced. The result is natural hair production, improved skin, and stronger nails with the lowest pathogenic attack and disease progression risks.

None of these ingredients can cause a side effect in any user, but it is necessary to follow standard dosage guidelines for a safe experience. This supplement is not suitable for children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, and people identified with underlying health issues.

Where To Buy KeraGenis Nail and Hair Support Formula? Discount and Bundle Packs

KeraGenis is exclusively available online, and it has no local seller or distributor. All the orders are made through the official website and are delivered to the provided address.

It comes in a sealed bottle, and there are 60 capsules in each pack. This one bottle is enough for one whole month, and if you are interested in a complete health transformation, order three or six bottles and save more money. The actual price of the KeraGenis bottle is $99, but it is currently available for a discounted price of $67 only.

Here are the complete pricing details with real and discounted prices side by side.

Basic Pack ($69.00 only)

One bottle of KeraGenis

Multiple payment options

Free US delivery

Most Popular Pack ($177.00 only)

Three bottles of KeraGenis

Multiple payment options

Per bottle price $57.00 only

Free US delivery

Best Value Pack ($294 Only)

Six bottles of KeraGenis

Multiple payment options

Per bottle price $49.00 only

Free US delivery

Buying one bottle is probably what most people do when they try a new product. But buying three or six bottle packs cuts its price and gives you a huge discount. All of these are one-time payments, and the company offers no auto-subscription plan. It is better to buy it once, for a discounted price, instead of ordering one bottle every month. Besides, it is a limited-time offer, and the company can discontinue at any time. You might have to purchase it at full price after a month or two, so do yourself a favor and get a bundle pack while it is still available in stock.

60-Day Refund Policy

The company fully understands that the customers are worried about trying a product purchased online. The scam and fraud stories have horrified everyone already, and it is hard to trust an online vendor and spend your hard-earned money on something. All orders of KeraGenis are protected with a 60-day money-back guarantee. Those who do not find it any helpful or cannot commit to its regular usage can return it and get their money back after purchasing.

There is no minimum to get this refund, and every single bottle of KeraGenis falls under this policy. You have to send the used, partially used, or unused bottles back to the company at their official address, contact the customer care line and share your concerns. Once the company receives your parcel, the refund process will start right away and take only a few days.

Here is the address of the company to send return parcels.

Mailing Address: 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100, Englewood, CO 80112

If you contact the company after passing this 60-day time, which starts from the day of your order, the company will not facilitate you and discard your request. Watch out for this timeline if you are skeptical about it. The company is currently delivering to the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The domestic shipment (in the US) is free, while all others would be charged standard shipping charges of $15.95. These shipping charges are non-refundable even when the customer requests a refund.

Information About KeraGenis Company

There is not much available on the company making KeraGenis supplement. The company operates under the same name and is linked with Benjamin Jones, the original creator of this formula. According to the address, it is based in Colorado, US, but there is no more information about it. The website says that the company uses ingredients sourced from local farmers and ensures no GMO-based product is added. If you have questions regarding any ingredients, orders, or refunds, feel free to contact the company through the following.

Contact Form: keragenis.com/help/contact-us.php

Email- [email protected]

KeraGenis Reviews Verdict – Is It Worth Buying?

KeraGenis is a natural formula for hair and nails health that is only available online. It offers protective benefits to the hair and nails, improving the immunity and making them ready to fight against any pathogenic attack. Only two capsules of this supplement are enough to fill in for the deficiencies that often cause hair and nails diseases. When combined with basic dietary and lifestyle changes, KeraGenis may show results within a few weeks.

All of its ingredients are plant-based, collected from the local farmers. There is nothing about it that rings a bell; besides, the company offers a 60-day full refund guarantee means there is no financial loss even if you choose to give it a try. It is selling out fast, and there is only limited stock available. Make a decision about it and order your KeraGenis bottles today.

