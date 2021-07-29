LASD: No new details can be released on shooting incident

No additional information is yet available regarding a shooting incident in Old Orchard II on Tuesday involving an employee who was on “approved leave” from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials were made aware of the shooting on the 25400 block of Plaza Escovar around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when it was first reported, and an LASD employee was subsequently detained as a suspect.

On Wednesday, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station began referring all questions regarding the matter to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau in Los Angeles.

SIB officials declined to answer questions or provide additional details on what transpired, saying they could not do so because the investigation is still pending.

“The incident from (Tuesday) is an ongoing criminal investigation involving a department member,” said Deputy Grace Medrano in an email sent to The Signal on Wednesday. “No additional details can be provided at this time.”

SIB also declined to say why one person was transported to the hospital by the L.A. County Fire Department. Sheriff’s officials said no injuries occurred in the shooting incident, and Fire Department officials said one person was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for an undisclosed reason.

Property records obtained by The Signal indicated one of the properties involved in Tuesday’s shooting is owned by a person who was recently employed as a sergeant serving at the SCV Sheriff’s Station. However, SIB officials declined to confirm the suspect’s identity, current position with the department and employment status. They also declined to say whether he had been formally arrested as of Wednesday.

Initial information from Sheriff’s Station Deputy Natalie Arriaga, released prior to the LASD’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau assuming control of the investigation, indicated the person was on “approved leave” prior to the shooting.

An LASD Mental Evaluation Team was dispatched to the scene Tuesday, according to MET Lt. Ryan Vienna. “(A man) was transported to the hospital by the Fire Department,” said Vienna, adding that he did not know what the specific medical reason for the transport was because it wasn’t related to a MET investigation.

Sheriff’s officials, as a matter of department policy, do not comment on the status of anyone taken into custody for mental health concerns.

Arriaga said there were no outstanding suspects and the public safety was not at risk as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A home at the end of the street had a broken window, as well as shattered garage door windows, and a neighbor said he saw deputies first knock, before breaking down the door of that home.