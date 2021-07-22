Marsha McLean | What’s new with transit

There is one word on the minds of many Americans this summer. That word is travel. After being stuck at home for the majority of 2020, it is understandable that individuals want to stretch their legs at new locations both in and outside of their communities. For local travel and trips within Los Angeles County, residents can rely on Santa Clarita Transit for easy and convenient alternatives to driving.

Santa Clarita Transit buses can take you to the Santa Clarita Public Library to pick up a new book, the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center for some family fun in the pool, Old Town Newhall for a tasty meal on Main Street and many other fun locations in our community. There are also bus routes that can allow you to visit Downtown Los Angeles, Century City, North Hollywood and more without the worries of navigating through traffic or finding convenient parking. Fun summer trips to museums, rooftop restaurants, parks, concerts and much more throughout Los Angeles can be easily accessed by way of Santa Clarita Transit’s well-connected and efficient transportation options. I encourage you to visit SantaClaritaTransit.com to view the various route options available to get you where you want to go.

Did you know that you can beat the heat and head to the beach with Santa Clarita Transit, too? The Summer Beach Bus is back on the road to Santa Monica on Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 3. Pack your beach towels, surfboards and swim gear for a comfortable, and most importantly, air-conditioned ride to the beach in one of Transit’s commuter express buses.

I am pleased to see the return of our Summer Trolley this year as well, to get you, your family and friends to popular destinations, like Six Flags Magic Mountain and the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Why would you stay at home this summer with so many convenient travel methods available to you in Santa Clarita?

Another fun travel option for those in Santa Clarita is GO! Santa Clarita! For those familiar with rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, GO! Santa Clarita provides the same freedom and flexibility you look forward to when utilizing the apps. However, you get the added benefit of fixed rates and professional drivers. Fair Oaks, Canyon Country, and now Newhall are all just a few clicks away from this fun service. Try it out for a trip to the Old Town Newhall Farmer’s Market on a Saturday or quick access to the Via Princessa Metrolink Station for your work commute. Simply download the TripShot app for free from your smartphone’s app store to start taking advantage of the GO! Santa Clarita service.

The transportation options available for getting to, from and around Santa Clarita will only continue to expand. For one, our beautiful community will welcome a fourth Metrolink station in the near future within the new Vista Canyon development. The new station adds to the accessibility and sustainability of our city, which is vital for residents, visitors and commuters. In addition to Vista Canyon’s rail option, choosing to bike or take the bus is also made easy via their multi-modal transit center.

As Santa Clarita grows, I am grateful for the impressive network of alternative transit options that I, and fellow City Council members, have pushed for to ensure safe travel is available to all. We remain committed to regularly improving our city’s transit options, which are crucial for so many of our residents.

Push yourself to explore a new transit option this summer if you haven’t done so already. Santa Clarita is lucky to be a car-optional city, with picturesque bike paths, wonderful walking trails and a reliable transit system. Plan your next trip in our community with one of Santa Clarita Transit’s services by visiting SantaClaritaTransit.com.

Marsha McLean is a member of Santa Clarita’s City Council and can be reached at [email protected].