Midnight power outage impacts 2,420 homes in Saugus

More than 2,400 Saugus homes were impacted by a power outage that began shortly after midnight Thursday morning. 

Equipment failure caused the outage, which continued to impact 104 households in the area bounded by Silver Oak Court, Pepper Place, Foxwood Lane and Raintree Lane as of 10:45 a.m., according to Diane Castro, a Southern California Edison spokeswoman. 

Castro said Edison anticipates a complete power restoration by 3 p.m. Thursday, though any changes to that estimate would be updated on the power utility’s online outage center. 

Pepper Place and Bouquet Canyon and San Francisquito Canyon roads bounded the area of the original outage, which impacted 2,420 homes. 

This is a developing story. For updates on outages, visit www.sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status. 

