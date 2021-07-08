Newhall woman accused of trying to break up house party with BB gun

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a woman on suspicion of three felony charges after she became upset over a July 4 party, and allegedly took matters into her own hands with a Red Ryder BB gun.

Deputies received calls from a house party on the 24000 block of Arch Street on Sunday after the suspect, a 55-year-old woman who lived nearby, approached a DJ for the house party around 10:20 p.m. and demanded that the music be turned down, according to Sgt. Brian Shreves of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The DJ, the suspect told deputies, mocked the woman over the PA system and goaded her frustrations.

The woman then went next door, found a BB gun in her home and fired off a number of rounds at partygoers, striking children, adults and seniors indiscriminately, according to an admission she reportedly made after deputies confronted the suspect.

After the responding deputies investigated, observed small welts on partygoers who claimed to have been shot by the woman’s pump-action BB gun, and received a confession from the woman, she was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and elder abuse. The alleged victims’ ages ranged from 8 years old to 73 years old, according to the preliminary investigation.

No paramedics were requested by the victims for medical treatment.

The suspect ultimately faced six counts of assault with a deadly weapon — not a firearm — at a preliminary arraignment Wednesday. Her plea was not immediately available, but Sheriff’s Department records indicate she’s still being held in lieu of $180,000 bail.