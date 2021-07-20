NFL Latest News July 2021

With around a month to go until the season opener, there is news coming out of every part of the U.S as teams look to get ready for the new season. Here is some of the biggest and latest NFL news from around the country.

New England Patriots

The Patriots finally have the news that wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, has officially asked for a trade from the 6-time Super Bowl champions. Harry has had a slow start to life in the NFL since his arrival in 2019. The Canadian-born Vicentian has decided that his future belongs somewhere else if he is to get his career back on track.

For the past several months, New England Patriots have been working with Harry’s representatives to try to find a solution to his below standard performances. Harry too, has been disappointed with his contribution, so an amicable separation is suitable for all involved.

New Orleans Saints

Over the past 4 seasons, Ryan Ramczyk has started every game, but one, for The Saints. His consistent performances have been rewarded as he has just agreed a new 5-year, $96 million extension deal and it comes with a guarantee of $60 million. The new deal now makes him the highest paid right tackle in the entire NFL. Ramczyk now has a contract that will see him through to 2026.

On the completion of the 2018 season, Ramczyk was named as an All-Pro, making the Second Team. After the completion of the 2019 season, Ramczyk was again named as All-Pro, this time making the First Team. The offensive tackle allowed for zero quarterback sacks the entire 2019 season.

With so much football action coming your way, you might want to know about the online bookmaker websites that you can use to watch live streaming sports. Well, if you’re wondering how to watch online, you will be happy to know that you just need a web browser and an internet connection. Simply check out football live streaming on 101greatgoals, choose your online bookmaker, sign up, and you can start watching football live streaming. As well as live stream football, you can catch a ton of other sports which are streamed live!

Although not one of the oldest teams in the NFL, Washington is one of the most successful but the club is shrouded in controversy at the moment. Sexual harassment has tainted the NFL as Washington Football Team have been fined $10 million for workplace harassment. A review into the culture of the Washington organisation has revealed that, for a number of years, the workplace environment has been terribly unprofessional, particularly for women. Reports of frequent intimidation and bullying have come to light, with women in particular having experienced sexual harassment. The culture of the team brought feelings of fear to certain staff members and just an overall lack of respect for the persons involved.

The owner of Washington Football Team, Dan Snyder, has been targeted as the main culprit for the findings. The organization will now pay $10 million that will go towards a range of support groups who help with anti-bullying work, character education, healthy relationships and other related topics.

Hard Knocks

The show will celebrate its 20th anniversary season and it has been announced that Dallas Cowboys will be featuring in the show for a record, third time. They first appeared back in 2002 on the training camp documentary and again in 2008, but appearing in 2021 will make them the first team to appear three times on the HBO show. Ken Rodgers at NFL Films has said that he believes Dallas will want to put a difficult 2020 behind them and focus on a positive future, starting with the 2021 season.