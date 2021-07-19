One arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to fatal crash

A Palmdale man was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly causing a fatal traffic collision that killed one in Acton on Friday.

The fatal traffic collision occurred at 1:13 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 14, just north of Puritan Mine Road, according to the California Highway Patrol initial incident report.

“A 2014 Buick was traveling behind the (2002 Chevy) in the No. 3 lane, at a high rate of speed,” said the report. “The driver of the Buick failed to safely slow/stop prior to crashing into the rear of the Chevy.”

The Chevy then overturned and the driver, a 48-year-old man from California City, was killed.

“The passenger of the Chevy sustained major injuries,” said the report. “Alcohol may be a factor in this collision.”

The reported driver of the Buick, Roberto Hernandez Deloya, 35, of Palmdale, was arrested on suspicion of murder later that day after having a complaint of pain following the collision. He was held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact Officer Cisneros, at the CHP Newhall area office at 661-600-1600.