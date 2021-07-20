One transported to hospital after reported assault with deadly weapon

One person is transported to the hospital after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on Monday, July 19, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Monday.

Deputies received reports of a domestic violence incident on the 20500 block of Martingale Place shortly before 4:45 p.m., according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.

“Allegedly someone hit someone else with their car, but we’re not sure of the details,” Mohrhoff said. “Deputies are currently there doing an investigation.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also reported traffic collision at the same address, but were quickly released from the scene, as it was a “sheriff’s matter,” representative Charisma Murillo said.

One person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition as a result of the incident, according to fire supervisor Melanie Flores.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Alvarenga

