Pair to answer to felony charges in dogs’ deaths

An Arizona pair whose dogs died July 4 while their car was parked in a Six Flags Magic Mountain parking lot are expected to face felony charges when they’re arraigned next month.

Britt Moyer, 21, and Brendan Alicea, 21, of Mesa, Arizona, were arrested on suspicion of felony cruelty to an animal charges. Prosecutors are alleging the pair subjected their Australian shepherds, named Alaska and Atlas, to needless suffering.

Sheriff’s Station officials responded around 3 p.m. to reports of “two dogs in distress” locked inside a car in the parking lot of Six Flags Magic Mountain, on the 26100 block of Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’’s Station officials.

“Deputies made entry into the vehicle in order to render aid to the dogs,” according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga shortly after the arrests. “Both dogs were transported to the Castaic Animal Care Center; however, (the dogs) did not survive. A male and female adult who were attending the park were arrested for cruelty to animals.”

It’s unknown at this time how long the pair were in the park. However, a chart from the American Medical Veterinary Association shows how quickly temperatures rise to dangerous levels inside a vehicle: A car will go from 90 degrees inside to about 109 degrees inside after about 10 minutes in the sun.

Assembly Bill 797 recently made it legal for someone who sees a dog in distress trapped in a vehicle to free the animal without fearing repercussion for property damage or trespassing.

The pair are due in court Tuesday, when they are each expected to file their initial pleas to a pair of felony charges, per law enforcement officials.

Sheriff’s Department arrest records indicate the couple were released at 8:37 p.m. July 4. They were released on bail that was listed at $20,000, according to Sheriff’s Department records.